Brian Pern in TV return

Spoof prog icon Brian Pern will return for a third BBC series later this year, the corporation have confirmed.

Simon Day’s character will mark 45 years of making music and lead a reunion of his band Thotch in the run of three episodes, which also features co-stars Paul Whitehouse, Nigel Havers and others.

A list of big-name guest stars will be announced in due course, along with details of a series of short clips based around the rest of the BBC’s musical output.

Pern says: “I am so delighted to be back on BBC Four to help sell more copies of my new orchestral greatest hits album, tickets for the Thotch reunion shows – and to remind people how I shaped rock music over the last 45 years.”

Co-creator Rhys Thomas says: “I’m thrilled that Brian Pern is returning, though it’s been hard to celebrate since receiving death threats from certain members of Genesis and a mechanic from Mike and The Mechanics.

“I’d like to thank the landlord of our safe house for being so kind and the police for their continued support.”

The BBC’s Cassian Harrison adds: “We’re delighted to welcome Brian back from his extended sojourn up a boabab tree in Namibia, where he’s been learning to play the pangolin. We simply cannot wait to hear the results.”

The first two series, screened in February and December last year, featured cameos by Peter Gabriel, Rick Wakeman and others. Gabriel said: “It made me laugh a lot – even though it was at my expense.”

Brian Pern: 45 Years In Prog And Roll will be broadcast in the autumn, with full details to be confirmed.