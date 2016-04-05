Brian Jonestown Massacre stream Fingertips

The Brian Jonestown Massacre have made their new single Fingertips available to stream and announced a UK & Ireland tour.
Anton Newcombe and co start their runs of shows at the Glasgow Barrowlands on June 9 and wrap up in Brighton on June 23. Fingertips can be streamed below.
The song was recorded at Newcombe’s studio in Berlin with guest vocals from Tess Parks, with whom he released the album I Declare Nothing last June.
Fingertips is released via A Recordings label on June 10.
Last year, the BJM released mini album Mini Album Thingy Wingy.
Brian Jonestown Massacre UK & Ireland tour dates 2016
Jun 09: Glasgow Barrowlands
Jun 10: Newcastle Riverside
Jun 12: London Field Day
Jun 13: Leeds Stylus
Jun 14: Liverpool Academy
Jun 15: Belfast Limelight 2
Jun 16: Dublin Academy
Jun 18: Bristol Bierkeller
Jun 19: Falmouth Pavilion
Jun 20: Southampton Engine Rooms
Jun 21: Oxford Academy 2
Jun 23: Brighton Concorde 2