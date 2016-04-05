Brian Jonestown Massacre stream Fingertips

The Brian Jonestown Massacre have made their new single Fingertips available to stream and announced a UK & Ireland tour.

Anton Newcombe and co start their runs of shows at the Glasgow Barrowlands on June 9 and wrap up in Brighton on June 23. Fingertips can be streamed below.

The song was recorded at Newcombe’s studio in Berlin with guest vocals from Tess Parks, with whom he released the album I Declare Nothing last June.

Fingertips is released via A Recordings label on June 10.

Last year, the BJM released mini album Mini Album Thingy Wingy.

Jun 09: Glasgow Barrowlands

Jun 10: Newcastle Riverside

Jun 12: London Field Day

Jun 13: Leeds Stylus

Jun 14: Liverpool Academy

Jun 15: Belfast Limelight 2

Jun 16: Dublin Academy

Jun 18: Bristol Bierkeller

Jun 19: Falmouth Pavilion

Jun 20: Southampton Engine Rooms

Jun 21: Oxford Academy 2

Jun 23: Brighton Concorde 2