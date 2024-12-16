"This is the moment!" Watch Brian Johnson and Lady Gaga smash their duet of AC/DC classic Highway To Hell during Apple TV's A Carpool Karaoke Christmas

By
( )
published

Lady Gaga reveals she was once an extra in an AC/DC video as she joins AC/DC vocalist Brian Johnson for Carpool Karaoke special

Lady Gaga and Brian Johnson
(Image credit: Apple TV+)

AC/DC's Brian Johnson and pop superstar Lady Gaga team up to duet on AC/DC classic Highway To Hell in a special Carpool Karaoke show hosted by Apple TV's Zane Lowe.

The show, which is currently streaming on Apple TV+ in America and will be available globally from Friday, December 20, also features pop stars Dua Lipa and Chappell Roan.

In a clip of the show shared on X, aka The Platform Formerly Known As Twitter, Lowe stops to pick-up Johnson, who slides into the car's driving seat, to the obvious delight of Gaga.

"This is the moment" Gaga says excitedly, as the opening chords of Highway To Hell ring out.

Proving that she's a longtime fan of the Australian hard rock legends, Gaga tells Johnson that, pre-fame, she once appeared as an extra in an AC/DC video.

"You wanna hear something funny?" Gaga says. "I was in the Stiff Upper Lip video," Gaga told Johnson. "I was 17 and I was an extra in the back. I was headbanging and they were, like, 'Hmmm. Don't headbang. We want it to be modern.' And I was, like, No. There's only one move that I can do."

Watch Gaga and Johnson nail their duet below:

See if you can spot the future pop legend in the video for Stiff Upper Lip, below.

AC/DC - Stiff Upper Lip (Official HD Video) - YouTube AC/DC - Stiff Upper Lip (Official HD Video) - YouTube
Watch On

The Apple TV series is based upon a popular section on Britiish comedian/ TV host James Corden's talk show Late Late Show, and can be viewed below:

AC/DC will hit the Highway To Hell themselves in 2025, touring the US for the first time in nine years.

Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan
Contributing Editor, Louder

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.