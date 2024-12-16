"This is the moment!" Watch Brian Johnson and Lady Gaga smash their duet of AC/DC classic Highway To Hell during Apple TV's A Carpool Karaoke Christmas

AC/DC's Brian Johnson and pop superstar Lady Gaga team up to duet on AC/DC classic Highway To Hell in a special Carpool Karaoke show hosted by Apple TV's Zane Lowe.



The show, which is currently streaming on Apple TV+ in America and will be available globally from Friday, December 20, also features pop stars Dua Lipa and Chappell Roan.

In a clip of the show shared on X, aka The Platform Formerly Known As Twitter, Lowe stops to pick-up Johnson, who slides into the car's driving seat, to the obvious delight of Gaga.

"This is the moment" Gaga says excitedly, as the opening chords of Highway To Hell ring out.

Proving that she's a longtime fan of the Australian hard rock legends, Gaga tells Johnson that, pre-fame, she once appeared as an extra in an AC/DC video.



"You wanna hear something funny?" Gaga says. "I was in the Stiff Upper Lip video," Gaga told Johnson. "I was 17 and I was an extra in the back. I was headbanging and they were, like, 'Hmmm. Don't headbang. We want it to be modern.' And I was, like, No. There's only one move that I can do."

Watch Gaga and Johnson nail their duet below:

A Gaga cantando Highway To Hell com o Brian Johnson do AC/DC só me deixou com ainda mais vontade de um álbum de rock dessa mulher. Esse vocal! 🤌🏾 pic.twitter.com/1sxxuiBs6ODecember 16, 2024

See if you can spot the future pop legend in the video for Stiff Upper Lip, below.

AC/DC - Stiff Upper Lip (Official HD Video) - YouTube Watch On

The Apple TV series is based upon a popular section on Britiish comedian/ TV host James Corden's talk show Late Late Show, and can be viewed below:



AC/DC will hit the Highway To Hell themselves in 2025, touring the US for the first time in nine years.