Brian Eno streams tracks from reissue package

Brian Eno has made two tracks from his upcoming reissues bundle available to stream.

Expanded versions of his 1990’s albums Nerve Net, The Shutov Assembly, Neroli and The Drop will be available via All Saints Records from December 1.

He has now made Fractal Zoom – the lead track from Nerve Net – and the previously unreleased Prague available to stream. Prague is one of the bonus tracks on the reissue of The Shutov Assembly.

Each of the four albums will be reissued as a 2CD set containing the original album as well as an additional disc of unreleased and rare Eno work specific to each record.

Three of the albums are also being made available in gatefold double vinyl containing the original audio only, but accompanied by a download card and printed inner sleeves with the content from the CD booklets.

There is no vinyl edition of Neroli as Eno did not wish not to break up the music with side splits.