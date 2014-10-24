Brian Eno details string of reissues

Brian Eno is to issue expanded versions of four of his albums originally released in the 1990s.

Nerve Net, The Shutov Assembly, Neroli and The Drop will be available via All Saints Records from December 1.

Each title will be reissued as a 2CD set containing the original album as well as an additional disc of unreleased and rare Eno work specific to each record.

The albums were all originally recorded between 1992 and 1997. The expanded Nerve Net package includes the first ever commercial release of legendary lost Eno album My Squelchy Life; The Shutov Assembly features an album’s worth of unreleased recordings from the same period; Neroli includes an entire unreleased hour-long Eno ambient work New Space Music; and The Drop includes nine rarely heard tracks from the Eno archives.

Each album comes in deluxe casebound packaging and is accompanied by a 16 page booklet compiling photos, images and writing by Eno that is relevant to each release.

Three of the albums are also being made available in gatefold double vinyl containing the original audio only, but accompanied by a download card and printed inner sleeves with the content from the CD booklets.

There is no vinyl edition of Neroli as Eno did not wish not to break up the music with side splits.

For full details and to pre-order, visit Eno’s website.