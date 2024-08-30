Beardfish share first new music since reuniting. Listen to In The Autumn here...

Swedish prog rock quartet Beardfish have shared the first new music since they reformed last year, and you can watch their video for brand new song In The Autumn, a duet with guest vocalist Amanda Örtenhag, below.

It's taken from the band's upcoming album, Songs For Beating Hearts, which Beardfish will release on InsideOut Music, with whom they re-signed earlier this year, on November 1.

"I think the reunion became an idea in 2021, a few years ago," explains Rikard Sjöblom. "We started talking about doing something. People had made amends, and I guess everyone started missing being in a band together, and missing each other! We all kept in touch, and things ended up on the right foot in many aspects, and then we started talking about maybe meeting up and trying to play something. I had a couple of new songs written, and they really sounded like Beardfish, and I had some instrumental doodles that I was working on. So we met up and tried to play. The first thing we played was Without Saying Anything from Mammoth, and we started jamming and it felt like home, even after many years. I felt like, ‘These are my brothers'."

Beardfish originally formed back in 2001, and today feature Rikard Sjöblom (who of course, also plays with Big Big Train), David Zackrisson, Magnus Östgren and Robert Hansen. They released eight studios albums up until their disbandment in 2016. The band are confirmed for 2025’s edition of Cruise To The Edge.

Songs For Beating Hearts will be available as a limited CD digipak (including one bonus track), gatefold LP and as a digital album, all featuring artwork from longtime collaborator Spencer Keala Bowden, which you can see below.

Pre-order Songs For Beating Hearts.

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

Beardfish: Songs For Beating Hearts

1. Ecotone 04:30

2. Out in the Open 20:33

3. Beating Hearts 11:01

4. In The Autumn 05:58

5. Ecotone (Reprise) 00:43

6. Torrential Downpour 08:29

7. Ecotone – Norrsken 1982 edition (Bonus Track) 06:13