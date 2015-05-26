Trending

Breaking Orbit detail Transcension

Australian prog outfit will issue 2nd album on May 29

Breaking Orbit will release their second album on May 29, they’ve confirmed.

Transcension is the follow-up to the Aussie prog outfit’s 2012 debut The Time Traveller and was recorded at Sydney’s The Grove Studios with producer Dylan Mitrovich. The nine-track record promises to take listeners “from the softest of instrumental breaks to the most complex and intense heavy moments.”

Singer Matt Quayle says: “We have evolved alongside the creation of this album. It’s not only a continuation of the story of The Time Traveller, it’s a massive leap forward for us as well.”

Transcension will be available form digital outlets as well as in physical formats on the band’s website.

TRANSCENSION TRACKLIST

  1. Transcension Pt 2 2. When Isis Starts to Cry 3. Become The Light 4. Song Of The Sea 5. The Glitch 6. Namaskar 7. Another Race 8. Eternity 9. Transcencion Pt 3