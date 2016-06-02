Breaking Benjamin leader sailed to UK due to fear of flying

Breaking Benjamin mainman Benjamin Burnley says he had to sail from the US to the UK due to his fear of flying.

Burnley resurrected the group last year with a new lineup and they released fifth album Dark Before Dawn last year via Hollywood Records.

But due to his phobia, he had to sail to the UK for the start of their European tour – and he roped in drummer Shaun Foist for the adventure.

Burnley tells TeamRock Radio’s Dewsbury: “We took the Queen Mary 2 over here – and it took nine days. That’s how much we love our fans.

“It was basically a floating seniors’ centre but we made the most of it. We had fun other than the bad weather. We’re big on the bingo scene and we just made it full-contact bingo.”

Burnley says during the long trip, he thought about his fear of flying but concluded: “It’s just something I’m really not comfortable with. I’d rather die some other way.”

Breaking Benjamin are currently in Germany and have a number of dates lined up over the coming months, including an appearance at Download on June 12. They’ll then return to the US for a tour with Disturbed, Alter Bridge and Saint Asonia.

Breaking Benjamin first UK show - interview and review

Jun 03: Mendig Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 04: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 06: Zurich X-Tra, Switzerland

Jun 07: Milan Magazzini Generali, Italy

Jun 09: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock Festival, Austria

Jun 12: Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 14: Hamburg Docks, Germany

Jun 17: Moscow Stadium Live, Russia

Jun 18: St Petersburg A2 Green Concert, Russia

Jun 20: Stockholm Debaser Medis, Sweden

Jul 08: Hartford Ticket To Rock, CT

Jul 09: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheatre, NY

Jul 10: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jul 12: Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY

Jul 17: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 19: Pittsburgh First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Jul 20: Indianapolis Klipsch Amphitheatre, IN

Jul 22: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Jul 23: Boston Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 24: Darien Center Lake Performing Arts Center, NY

Jul 26: Detroit DTE Energy Amphitheatre, MI

Jul 27: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 29: Scranton Pavilion At Montage Mountain, PA

Jul 30: Wantagh Nikon At Jones Beach, NY

Jul 31: Holmdel PNC Banks Arts Center, NJ

Aug 04: Gilford Bank Of NH Pavilion, NH

Aug 08: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 12: Dallas Gexa Energy Amphitheatre, TX

Aug 13: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 15: Denver Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Aug 17: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Aug 19: Concord Pavilion, CA