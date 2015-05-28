Brant Bjork and the Low Desert Punk Band unveil new video

Brant Bjork and the Low Desert Punk Band have posted a video for the song ‘Controllers Destroyed’.

The song is taken from the album Black Power Flower and the accompanying promo clip features skateboarding legend Steve Salba.

Says Bjork: “Hey all you rock ‘n’ rollers, check out my new video for Controllers Destroyed. I had a blast shooting this video. The skaters were super cool and it was rad hanging out in San Bernardino with Salba and some other solid locals. Controllers Destroyed was the perfect song for the shoot and I can’t wait to get back to Europe and rock more of the Black Power Flower!”

Brant Bjork and the Low Desert Punk Band are currently touring Europe. For full details, click here.