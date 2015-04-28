Brand New singer fluffs live lyrics

Brand New singer Jesse Lacey forgot the lyrics to their track Millstone at a gig in Albuquerque last weekend.
But he quickly made light of the blunder by asking a fan for his help.
He asked: “You got the lyrics on your phone there, bro?” He then added: “Someone could go buy me a lyric book and I’ll just put it up here and I could put my old man spectacles on.”
The band then restarted the song which this time went without a hitch.
Brand New recently released the track Mene, their first material in six years and will play this year’s Camden Rocks on May 30. They’ll then play four dates across the UK in June with Dinosaur Pile-Up and tour with Basement in September:
Jun 01: Manchester RNCM Concert Hall
Jun 02: Glasgow Art School
Jun 03: Birmingham Glee Club
Jun 04: London Brooklyn
With Basement
Sep 10: Manchester Albert Hall
Sep 11: London Alexandra Palace
Sep 19: Sheffield Academy
Sep 20: Middlesbrough Empire
Sep 21: Edinburgh Usher Hall