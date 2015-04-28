Brand New singer fluffs live lyrics

Brand New singer Jesse Lacey forgot the lyrics to their track Millstone at a gig in Albuquerque last weekend.

But he quickly made light of the blunder by asking a fan for his help.

He asked: “You got the lyrics on your phone there, bro?” He then added: “Someone could go buy me a lyric book and I’ll just put it up here and I could put my old man spectacles on.”

The band then restarted the song which this time went without a hitch.

Brand New recently released the track Mene, their first material in six years and will play this year’s Camden Rocks on May 30. They’ll then play four dates across the UK in June with Dinosaur Pile-Up and tour with Basement in September:

Jun 01: Manchester RNCM Concert Hall

Jun 02: Glasgow Art School

Jun 03: Birmingham Glee Club

Jun 04: London Brooklyn

With Basement

Sep 10: Manchester Albert Hall

Sep 11: London Alexandra Palace

Sep 19: Sheffield Academy

Sep 20: Middlesbrough Empire

Sep 21: Edinburgh Usher Hall