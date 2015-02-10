Brainticket journey to their Past, Present and Future

Krautrock pioneers Brainticket have announced details of their upcoming studio album – their first in 15 years.

Titled Past, Present and Future, it will launch on February 17 via Purple Pyramid Records. Their last studio outing was 2000’s Alchemic Universe.

Founder Joel Vandroogenbroeck is joined on the record by longtime UK Subs guitarist Nicky Garratt and musician and producer Jurgen Engler from German industrial outfit Die Krupps. Drummer Jason Willer and singer/keyboardist Kephera Moon, both from Hawkwind co-founder Nik Turner’s band, complete the lineup.

Vandroogenbroeck says of album opener Dancing On The Volcano: “From the original Brainticket rhythm, destiny has led us to the South East Asia meditative, mature philosophic concept of life. The last movement of the piece leads us to the sensation of dancing, moving, fully present, living time again.”

The album is currently available to pre-order on CD and digital download from iTunes. A double gatefold vinyl release will also issued.

Past, Present & Future tracklist