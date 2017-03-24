Boston lead tributes to Sib Hashian

Boston have led the tributes to their former drummer Sib Hashian.

Hashian collapsed and died while playing on the Legends Of Rock Cruise earlier this week. He was 67.

Boston say in a statement: “Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of Sib Hashian who unexpectedly passed away yesterday. Sib’s high-energy drumming on the early Boston albums and tours leaves a legacy that will be remembered by millions.”

Hashian’s former Boston band member Barry Goudreau, who was on stage with the drummer when he collapsed, says: “It’s with a very heavy heart that I have to announce that my musical partner of 50 years, Sib Hashian, collapsed during our set on the Rock Legends Cruise last night.

“Despite efforts to revive him, he did not survive. Sib was one in a million, never to be replaced. He will be greatly missed.”

Lou Gramm who was also on the cruise says: “So sorry to hear about that passing of Boston drummer Sib Hashian. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this time.”

Styper vocalist Michael Sweet, who played with Boston between 2007 and 2011, has also paid tribute to Hashian.

He says: “I never had the chance to play with Sib but I was a member of the band that he helped create. My heart goes out to Sib’s family, friends and fans worldwide.

“God Bless you my friend and thank you for your incredible contribution to my musical journey and to the history of rock and roll. Love and respect always.”

Tributes from social media can be viewed below.

Hashian took over behind the kit from original Boston drummer Jim Masdea in 1975 and played on the band’s 1976 self-titled debut album, including their trademark track More Than A Feeling. He also appeared on 1978’s Don’t Look Back.

He contributed to Boston comeback album Third Stage in 1986 but was eventually replaced when Masdea was welcomed back into the fold.

