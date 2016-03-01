Boston announce 40th anniversary tour

Boston have announced a US tour to mark the 40th anniversary of the release of their self-titled debut album.
The record launched in August 1976 and spawned three hit singles including More Than A Feeling. It went on to become the fastest-selling album in America for a US band, shifting 1 million copies in its first three months.
And Tom Scholz and co have scheduled a run of 14 dates to mark the milestone.
The band are running a competition, asking fans to design a “70s-inspired graphic” that captures the iconic spaceship cover artwork from the album.
The band say: “The winner will receive $1000 plus a pair of tickets and backstage passes to a show of their choice on this summer’s tour – plus their artwork will appear on some of Boston’s merchandise this summer.
“Two other artists will each receive a pair of tickets and backstage passes to a show of their choice.”
The shows will kick off in Florida on April 29 and tickets and competition details are available via the band’s official website.
Boston 2016 US tour dates
Apr 29: Hollywood Seminole Hard Rock, FL
Apr 30: Clearwater Ruth Eckerd Hall, FL
May 01: Savannah Johnny Mercer Theatre, GA
May 04: Charlote Uptown Amphitheatre, NC
May 05: Greensboro White Oak Amphitheatre, NC
May 06: Raleigh The Red Hat Amphitheatre, NC
May 07: Baltimore Pier Six Pavillion, MD
May 18: Cleveland Jacob’s Pavillion, OH
May 21: New Buffalo Silver Creek Event Center, MI
May 25: Huber Heights Rose Music Center, OH
Jun 24: Englewood Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre, CO
Aug 04: Baton Rogue River Center Arena, LA
Aug 09: Bethlehem Musikfest, PA
Aug 11: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT