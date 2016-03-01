Boston announce 40th anniversary tour

Boston have announced a US tour to mark the 40th anniversary of the release of their self-titled debut album.

The record launched in August 1976 and spawned three hit singles including More Than A Feeling. It went on to become the fastest-selling album in America for a US band, shifting 1 million copies in its first three months.

And Tom Scholz and co have scheduled a run of 14 dates to mark the milestone.

The band are running a competition, asking fans to design a “70s-inspired graphic” that captures the iconic spaceship cover artwork from the album.

The band say: “The winner will receive $1000 plus a pair of tickets and backstage passes to a show of their choice on this summer’s tour – plus their artwork will appear on some of Boston’s merchandise this summer.

“Two other artists will each receive a pair of tickets and backstage passes to a show of their choice.”

The shows will kick off in Florida on April 29 and tickets and competition details are available via the band’s official website.

Apr 29: Hollywood Seminole Hard Rock, FL

Apr 30: Clearwater Ruth Eckerd Hall, FL

May 01: Savannah Johnny Mercer Theatre, GA

May 04: Charlote Uptown Amphitheatre, NC

May 05: Greensboro White Oak Amphitheatre, NC

May 06: Raleigh The Red Hat Amphitheatre, NC

May 07: Baltimore Pier Six Pavillion, MD

May 18: Cleveland Jacob’s Pavillion, OH

May 21: New Buffalo Silver Creek Event Center, MI

May 25: Huber Heights Rose Music Center, OH

Jun 24: Englewood Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre, CO

Aug 04: Baton Rogue River Center Arena, LA

Aug 09: Bethlehem Musikfest, PA

Aug 11: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT