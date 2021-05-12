Boss Keloid premiere heartfelt new single Smiling Thrush

UK heavy prog quartet Boss Keloid premiere their brand new single Smiling Thrush with Prog. You. can listen to the new song below. The song is taken from the band's upcoming album Family The Smiling Thrush which will be released through Ripple Music on June 4.

"My father passed away suddenly last year," explains guitarist Paul Swarbrick. "I'm very grateful to Alex and the chaps for giving me the opportunity to write the lyrics and dedicate the song to him. Alex had already created the vocal melodies and phrasing which helped me when approaching the lyrics. It has been the most challenging period of my life since his death, having to deal with previously unknown levels of grief, insecurity, confusion and anxiety.

"However, going through this period and process of writing the lyrics enabled me more than ever to reflect, be inspired and be extremely grateful of the relationship and bond I had with my father. The lyrics focus on several aspects including our relationship as I was growing up, our adult relationship, his influence, the frustrations we had with one another, and the pride and love we had for one another. The aim was to tie the emotions of the lyrics in with the dynamics of the music. An example of this is when the song transitions from the calm, uplifting, and reflective folk section into one of the darkest and aggressive sections on the album."

Family The Smiling Thrush is the band's fifth album and sees them pushing further into prog and psych territory while retaining their trademark heavier roots.

Check out the band's Uk tour dates below.

Pre-order Family The Smiling Thrush.

Boos Keloid UK tour dates

Aug 19: Arctangent 2021

Nov 6: Leeds Damnation Festival

Nov 18: Bournemouth The Anvil

Nov 19: London Boston Music Rooms

Nov 20L: Bristol The Exchange

Nov 21: Carddiff Clwb Ifor Bach

Nov 22: Nottingham The Chameleon

Nov 23: Birmingham, Dead Wax

Nov 24: Stoke The Underground

Nov 25: Sheffield Mulberry Bar & Venue,

Nov 26: Glasgow Ivory Blacks

Nov 27: Edinburgh, Opium

Nov 28: Manchester Breadshed