Boris announce new album W, share video for Drowning By Numbers

Boris will release their 27th studio album, W, on January 21, via the Sacred Bones label. And the Tokyo-based experimental rock trio have shared a first taste of the nine-track album with the release of a video for Drowning By Numbers.

Speaking about the video, the band say: “This video was filmed at a private showcase with limited invitation in April of 2021. It is a collaborative performance with a contemporary dance team. The song was transformed from its original performance and visualized; a big hat dances symbolically at the beginning of the new album.”

The band say that W is a companion piece to 2020‘s No album, which they previously described as "a mirror that gathers and reflects people’s negative energy at a different angle, one that is positive.”

Boris just announced new album “W”. Will release on Jan 21, 2022.2022年1月21日Boris新作アルバム”W”発売Sound produce: suGar YoshinagaGuest bass: TOKIEArtwork: Kotao TomozawaSacred Bones for international.Kilikilivilla for japan.https://t.co/KCPr1Ej3lo pic.twitter.com/YaoNGIrQNGNovember 30, 2021 See more

The track list for W is:



1. I Want to Go to the Side Where You Can Touch…

2. Icelina

3. Drowning by Numbers

4. Invitation

5. The Fallen

6. Beyond Good and Evil

7. Old Projector

8. You Will Know (Ohayo Version)

9. Jozan