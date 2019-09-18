Book detailing the history of Ministry will feature bonus 7-inch single

Ministry’s history will be explored in a new book which is due out later this year.

It’s titled Prescripture: The Visual History and has been written by author Aaron Tanner and will feature an introduction by former Dead Kennedys frontman Jello Biafra.

It’ll be limited to just 2000 copies and will contain more than 200 pages of rare and previously unpublished photographs and will be published by Melodic Virtue on December 6.

The fully authorised book will also feature exclusive quotes from artists including Tool, Slayer, Rammstein, Megadeth, Nine Inch Nails, Bauhaus, Killing Joke and Revolting Cocks – and it’ll also come with a 7-inch single featuring an acoustic take on the 1985 track (Every Day Is) Halloween featuring Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro.

Navarro says: “There have always been bands full of angst, rage, anger, drama, and theatrics. It was Ministry who first came along at the dawn of the industrial movement, who combined these things so seamlessly, that the audience was about to have its first immersive experience.

“Not only were the shows a visceral experience, but lyrically, Al Jourgensen was preaching the truth on top of the finely crafted sound of this new musical tonality of aggression and machinery. Loud and aggressive, yes, but also painstakingly put together as a symphonic experience.

“Al is the real deal. Who we see and hear on stage is who he is; it's his truth that resonates with so many. Truths that make the disenfranchised feel included and truths that make the common man wish to be among the disenfranchised.”

Ministry – Prescripture: The Visual History is now available to pre-order direct from the Melodic Virtue website.

Ministry will join Slayer on the last leg of their final tour, which will get under way in Asheville, North Carolina, on November 2.

Ministry – Prescripture: The Visual History cover (Image credit: Melodic Virtue)