"Feeling things so deeply can be a burden": Bones UK drop heavy-hearted new track Knee Deep

Bones UK have unveiled the new single, Knee Deep, and its taken from their forthcoming album Soft, due out on September 13 via Sumerian Records.

Knee Deep is a heavy-hearted emotion-led ballad, slow-paced and brimming with angst. Alongside the release, the band have shared an accompanying music video, featuring the Grammy-nominated London duo hazily dancing under warm lights.

Speaking of the new track, vocalist/guitarist Rosie Bones explains that its "about how feeling things so deeply can be a burden. It’s a play on the 'ignorance is bliss' idea that being a massive empath, sometimes I just wish that I could take things at face value a bit more and not overthink things so much.

"It’s like wanting to be a fool, dancing in the middle of a load of scholars. Sometimes it feels like it would be easier to be the fool, not engaging with all the things that are going on in the world, all the darkness, just spending your time dancing in the middle of a crowded room".

The track is the latest to arrive from the upcoming project, following Fix, Bikinis and Won't Settle, the latter of which features Queens Of The Stone Age bassist Mike Shuman.

Sharing detail on new album Soft, Bones notes: "It’s everything you loved about the first record, turned up. Keeping things scrappy, raw and real, with enough electronic beats to keep our industrial dance-heads happy and enough heartbreakers to keep our romantics listening.”

Watch the video for Knee Deep and view the tracklist for Soft below:

Get the Louder Newsletter The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

BONES UK - Knee Deep (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Soft tracklist:

1. Bikinis

2. Me

3. Dopamine

4. Won’t Settle

5. Knee Deep

6. Perfectly Imperfect

7. Us

8. Fix

9. Teeth

10. Blood

11. What if I Died?