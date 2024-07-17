Bones UK tackle chaotic relationships on new fuzz-fuelled track Fix

Bones UK have dropped the fuzz-drenched new single Fix, lifted from their forthcoming second album Soft, due out on September 13 via Sumerian Records.

Fix features restless, zippy riffing and bittersweet lyrics such as, 'I’d rather be spectacularly lonely / Lying in the lining of your leather / It’s frightening but it’s about to get better', and explores the realities of romantic relationships doomed by each other's unhealed wounds, as well as the destructive cycle that can take place in partnerships overshadowed by personal conflicts.

Alongside the track, the Grammy-nominated London duo have shared a surreal video set in a fantastical otherworld, featuring giant dandelions in replacement for guitars.

Fix is the latest track to arrive from the new record, following Bikinis and Won't Settle, the latter of which features Queens Of The Stone Age bassist Mike Shuman.

Of the collaboration, they said: “we banged our brains with Mike Shuman from QOTSA to birth Won’t Settle. It’s classic rock and roll, and we wanted to take it back to our London roots. It’s about freedom; Not settling, settling down, up or any way around.”

Speaking of the forthcoming album, which follows on from their 2019 self-titled debut, vocalist/guitarist Rosie Bones says: It’s everything you loved about the first record, turned up. Keeping things scrappy, raw and real, with enough electronic beats to keep our industrial dance-heads happy and enough heartbreakers to keep our romantics listening.”



Watch the video for Fix and view the tracklist for Soft below:

BONES UK - Fix (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Soft tracklist:

1. Bikinis

2. Me

3. Dopamine

4. Won’t Settle

5. Knee Deep

6. Perfectly Imperfect

7. Us

8. Fix

9. Teeth

10. Blood

11. What if I Died?