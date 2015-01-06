Bombus join Monster Magnet's European tour

Bombus have been announced as the support for Monster Magnet’s upcoming European tour.

The Swedish band will open for American heavyweights Monster Magnet on the trip, which includes three UK dates in February. The tour gets underway on February 2 in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Bombus released their second album The Poet And The Parrot in 2013. A video for the single Let Her Die has been made available. It was directed by the band’s former bassist Ulf Linden. View it below.

Feb 13: Rock City Nottingham

Feb 14: Garage Glasgow

Feb 15: Electric Ballroom London