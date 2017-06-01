Bob Seger announces Runaway Train US tour

Bob Seger has announced a 24-date US tour (full details below). Dubbed the ‘Runaway Train’ tour, it’ll be Seger’s first since the Ride Out dates of 2015. More shows are likely to be added. The singer will be joined on selected dates by Heart’s Nancy Wilson.

The show includes two hometown shows in Detroit: the first, at the DTE Energy Music Theatre, was announced in early May and has already sold out. Tickets for the other show, at Palace of Auburn Hills, go on sale June 9. Onsale dates for all other shows vary, with pre-sales available to Silver Buller Club members.

Earlier this week Seger posted a Tweet including the phrase ‘One Last Time’, prompting many fans to presume that this will be the singer’s final tour.

When Seger spoke to Classic Rock before his last tour, he said, “The big deciding factor is my voice, whether it holds up. That’s when I’ll know. When I’m out on the road this time I’ll be paying a lot of attention to how I sound.”

At the same time, activity related to Seger’s long-neglected back catalogue appears to be on the rise. A seven-inch re-release of The Bob Seger System’s 1968 anti-Vietnam classic 2+2=? was released on Record Store Day by Jack White’s Third Man Records, and more vinyl editions are on the way.

First up in mid-June is a re-release of The Bob Seger System’s debut album from 1968, available in three editions: a blue vinyl version, and two different weights of Black vinyl: 150g and 180g. Also re-released is Seger’s 1994 Greatest Hits collection. This will be available in two colours, black and purple. The coloured editions are available exclusively via Seger’s website.

Bob Seger Runaway Train tour

Aug 24: Huntington Center. Toledo, OH

Aug 26: iWireless Center, Moline, IL

Aug 30: Resch Center, Greenbay, WI

Sep 02: Klipsch Music Center, Indianapolis, IN

Sep 07: Dow Event Center, Saginaw, MI

Sep 09: DTE Energy Music Theatre, Detroit, MI (Sold Out)

Sep 12: Blue Cross Arena, Rochester, NY

Sep 14: TD Garden, Boston, MA

Sep 16: Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, CT

Sep 19: Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI

Sep 21: US Bank Arena, Cincinnati, OH

Sep 23: Palace of Auburn Hills, Detroit, MI

Sep 28: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

Sep 30: Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

Oct 05: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC

Oct 07: Infinite Energy Arena, Atlanta, GA

Oct 10: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, IA

Oct 12: Scottrade Center, St. Louis, MO

Oct 14: Sprint Center, Kansas City, MO

Oct 19: Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion, Houston, TX

Oct 21: Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, TX

Oct 24: Frank Erwin Center, Austin, TX

Oct 26: Pepsi Center, Denver, CO

Oct 28: Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, AZ

Live: Bob Seger in Detroit