Bob Mould pays tribute to Pete Shelley with Buzzcocks cover

Bob Mould has released a cover of the Buzzcocks 1978 hit single I Don’t Mind.

The former Hüsker Dü vocalist and guitarist has released a stream of the track in honour of Pete Shelley, who died in December last year at the age of 63.

Mould says: “Early in my sophomore year, two concerts had a major impact on me. The first was at the Longhorn, with Gang Of Four opening for the Buzzcocks. I was a huge fan of the Buzzcocks’ approach to pop songwriting and also appreciated the slashing guitar of Gang Of Four.

“I was front and centre for the entire Buzzcocks set, studying singer-guitarist Pete Shelley, watching his every motion.

“Legend has it that the entire band was tripping on LSD that evening – I don’t know, but many times during that set, Pete did lean down, off-mic, and shout chord changes at me.

“It left a deep impression and I became an even more intent student of their work.”

Check out the track below.

Mould will head back out on tour later this year in support of his latest album Sunshine Rock, which was released in February through Merge Records.

Meanwhile, Buzzcocks upcoming show at London’s Royal Albert Hall on June 21 will be a tribute to Shelley and a celebration of his life.

Buzzcocks will be joined by The Skids and Penetration on the bill, while a host of special guest vocalists will join Buzzcocks on the night.