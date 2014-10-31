BMTH forced to explain film track

Bring Me The Horizon have been forced to explain why they used rapper Orifice Vulgatron from Foreign Beggars on Don’t Look Down.

The track was specially written for the re-scored soundtrack for the film Drive – but it’s left some fans unhappy. Hear it below.

One wrote on the band’s Facebook page: “My ears just stopped bleeding,” while another said: “Where is the real Bring Me The Horizon?” But the band say they wanted to experiment and do something different as their other tracks didn’t fit with the vibe of the film.

They say: “We are really proud of what we created but at the same time we understand people’s confusion and panic after hearing the track. We were approached by BBC Radio One to score a piece of music for a re-score of the movie Drive. If you’ve seen it, I’m sure you’ll agree neither anything from our previous albums or Drown would have fit very well with the vibe of the movie. So we decided to create a piece of music that did justice to the amazing scene we were given.

“We took the opportunity to make something completely different, something we wouldn’t usually do – although I feel that doesn’t really make sense any more because we never do the same thing twice.”

They add: “The movie is an amazing project and we think we smashed our part and hope you feel the same once you’ve seen it.”

Earlier this month, the band released a promo for the single Drown and will play London’s Wembley Arena on December 5. They’ll hit the studio early next year to record the follow-up to 2013’s Sempiternal. Frontman Oliver Sykes revealed earlier this year he battled ketamine addiction before work began on the album.