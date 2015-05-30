BMTH delay DVD for the second time

Bring Me The Horizon have delayed the release of their long-awaited live package for the second time.

BMTH: Live At Wembley Arena was originally set for a March release but was then pushed back until May. Now they’ve announced that it’s delayed again – although no reason or date has been given.

The band say: “Heads up, the Live At Wembley DVD will be coming a bit later than planned this summer. Don’t worry, it’ll be worth the wait.”

Along with the announcement the band issued the track House Of Wolves from the live set. View it below. It follows the video for Drown which was revealed in February.

The DVD/2CD set is available for pre-order and they’ll play the Reading and Leeds festivals in August. Their track Shadow Moses from their fourth album Sempiternal will feature on Guitar Hero Live this autumn.