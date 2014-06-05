Blythe: Brockie was no junkie

Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe says he doesn't believe tragic Gwar singer Dave Brockie was a junkie.

Blythe spoke out after it was revealed his friend Brockie died of an accidental heroin overdose, adding that he is “fucking sick” of losing friends to drugs and alcohol.

The Lamb Of God frontman says via Instagram: “Not that it really matters, because dead is dead, but I don’t think Dave Brockie was a stone cold junkie when he died. He couldn’t have done all that he did if he was strung out.

“He partied hard at periods, but I think he was more of a drug dabbler. But there’s a lesson here – dabbling with drugs kills people dead every day, just like being fully addicted does.

“I am so fucking sick of my friends dying from alcohol and drugs. Really, really, tired of it. Some of them die slow in the throes of addiction, and some of them die after just doing something stupid one night after a party.

“Some if them fuck around and fuck around and fuck around…‘I’ll get sober one day.’ For most of them, that day comes for sure – when we put them in a casket. It’s better to be alive when you get sober.”

Blythe also posted a moving tribute to Brockie – also known by his stage name Oderus Urungus – in the hours after his death.