Randy Blythe On GWAR’s Dave Brockie

Randy Blythe has posted a moving tribute to GWAR frontman Dave Brockie (AKA Oderus Urungus) following reports of the musician’s death earlier this morning.

Randy, a longtime friend of Dave and a fellow Virginia native, posted the message via his Instagram page, and is quick to highlight that the GWAR man was one of heavy metal’s most unique characters – a sentiment certainly shared by everyone that knew him.

“When someone dies, a lot of the time people will say ‘Oh, he was a unique person, really one of a kind, a true original’- most of these people no idea of what they are talking about- they obviously had never met Dave,” Randy notes. “Dave TRULY WAS ONE OF A KIND- I can’t think of ANYONE even remotely like him. That’s VERY HARD TO SAY. My band learned how to become a real touring band from GWAR- they gave us out first shot at this thing. I learned many things from Dave, many of which I am eternally grateful for, and some of which I am deeply ashamed of. I took this picture at his birthday party a few months ago- Dave kissing his Oderous birthday cake. Right now, if I were to truly honor Dave in the way HE would do it if it were ME that had died, I would make a completely tasteless joke about his death. But I do not have the stomach for that- Dave would, but not me. He never put much stock in “limits”. Richmond, VA has lost one of its most creative people.

“This is a crying shame to me. Thank you Brockie, for all the crazy shit you did- thank God you existed, so you could do it and I didn’t have to. It was an honor to know you, to be your Shaky Slave, to serve in the Blood Vomits along side you (let’s ride!), and to be soaked by your sweet cuttlefish. RIP Dave Brockie. Oderous, enjoy your trip back home.”

An official statement on Dave’s passing is expected shortly