Blurred Vision invite Terry Brown on tour

Producer Terry Brown will join Canadian outfit Blurred Vision for their run of shows with Uriah Heep, the band have confirmed.

Brown, widely known for his work with Rush, was behind the desk for Blurred Vision’s debut album Organized Insanity – a record Prog said “will surely be one of the best of 2015.” Now he’ll join them on tour.

The group say in a statement: “Having Terry here with us in what is a hugely significant moment in our career is incredible.

“He has an instinctive ability for bringing the best out of us both in the studio and on stage, and that’s the only thing we want to offer to fans who are seeing us live for the first time.”

Tickets for the 10-date run of shows are available via the Uriah Heep and Blurred Vision websites.

Uriah Heep’s last studio release was 2014’s Outsider and they launched 2CD/DVD Live At Koko earlier this year.

Apr 25: Holmfirth The Picturedrome

Apr 26: Leamington Spa The Assembly

Apr 28: York Fibbers

Apr 29: Newcastle Riverside

Apr 30: Milton Keynes The Stables

May 05: Bristol Marble Factory

May 06: Southampton Engine Rooms

May 07: Cardiff Y Plas

May 08: Hove Old Market

May 10: London Koko