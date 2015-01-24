Blues Pills to issue live album

Blues Pills will release a limited-edition live album recorded at the 3rd annual Freak Valley Festival in Germany last year.

The band performed their first UK tour last November in support of their 2014 self-titled debut and are set to return this April for an 8-date headlining run.

Blues Pills Live will be released March 20 via Nuclear Blast. The album will be issued on various colours of vinyl and as digibook CD, with no digital version to be made available; the limited-edition package will not be reprinted once it is sold out.

The Swedish outfit were recorded during their headlining show at the 2014 Freak Valley Festival, and the band are offering the release as a thanks to fans and the festival.

The band says: “To the lovely freaks, Freak Valley creators, our dear friend Jens Heide. For us this moment and this day was really special. It felt like all the puzzle pieces came together up until one moment, this experience at Freak Valley Festival.”

“This was our first ever apperience at Freak Valley and our first ever headline show on an outdoor festival. We’ve known about Jens and his freaks for a long time. He gave the name to our band and been supporting us since day one, before our demos where public or even recorded, before when there was only a young and naive dream of playing for any crowds or getting record deals, before we even played a single show - before Devil Man even was written and before the band was fully formed, before when it was just the beginning of an idea.”

Blues Pills were thrilled with the whole scene and experience, saying “This show is a magical moment for us - this is where the circle connects with its other half.”

Freak Valley festival organizer Jens Heide thanked the band for their mutual support, adding “we are proud and more than happy to announce that Blues Pills will return and headline Thursday June 4” as part of the 2015 event.