Blues Pills confirm headline UK tour

Blues Pills have confirmed a headline UK tour for April next year.

It follows their debut headline run last month, and their current support slots on Rival Sons’ sold-out trek.

Elin Larsson and co say: “We can’t get enough of the UK so we’re coming back for another tour. See you there!”

The American-Swedish-French quartet launched their self-titled debut album in July via Nuclear Blast. They described it as “ten songs filled with feelings of love and hate, joy and sadness, relaxation and frustration, all balancing together to form a whole picture.”

Tour tickets go on sale at 9am on December 12 (Friday).

Apr 22: London O2 Academy Islington

Apr 23: Cardiff Globe

Apr 24: Manchester Club Academy

Apr 25: Dublin Voodoo Lounge

Apr 27: Belfast Limelight 2

Apr 28: Glasgow Cathouse

Apr 29: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Apr 30: Bristol Bierkeller