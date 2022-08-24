Blossom Toes We Are Ever So Clean debut to get vinyl reissue

By ( ) published

Blossom Toes 1969 debut album We Are Ever So Clean to be released on 180g vinyl in October

Blossom Toes
(Image credit: Cherry Red)

Blossom Toes, the 60s psychedelic band that featured guitarist Jim Cregan, later of Family, and guitarist and vocalist Brian Godding, who would later work with Centipede and Magma, are to have their 1967 debut album We Are Ever So Clean reissued on 180g vinyl through Cherry Red on October 28.

The label recently released a three-CD set of the album, along with the band's heavier 1969 follow-up If Only For A Moment.

The band were signed to producer Giorgio Gomelsky's Marmalade label, and upon release We Are Ever So Clean was described by Melody Maker as “Giorgio Gomelsky’s Lonely Hearts Club Band”.

Now widely regarded as one of the greatest psychedelic rock albums, the new official limited vinyl edition has been newly remastered and was cut at Abbey Road Studios. The LP is a facsimile of the original 1967 release and features an illustrated inner bag.

Pre-order We Are Ever So Clean.

Blossom Toes

(Image credit: Cherry Red)

Blossom Toes: We Are Ever So Clean

SIDE ONE
1. Look at Me, I’m You
2. I’ll Be Late for Tea
3. The Remarkable Saga of the Frozen Dog
4. Telegram Tuesday
5. Love Is
6. What is It For?
7. People of the Royal Parks

SIDE TWO
1. What On Earth
2. Mrs. Murphy’s Budgerigar
3. I Will Bring You This and That
4. Mister Watchmaker
5. When the Alarm Clock Rings
6. The Intrepid Balloonists Handbook, Volume 1
7. You
8. Track for Speedy Freaks (Instant Digest LP)

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.