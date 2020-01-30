Bloodstock Open Air just got a whole lot louder with the addition of 4 more artists

Bloodstock Open Air organisers have today revealed the names of four more artists who will play at this year’s festival.

Bloodstock will take place at Catton Park, Derbyshire, on August 6-9, with Judas Priest, Behemoth and Devin Townsend previously announced as the main stage headline acts, while artists including Saxon, Orange Goblin, Conjurer, Hatebreed, Bury Tomorrow and Unleash The Archers also set to perform.

It was previously revealed that The Night Flight Orchestra would headline Thursday’s opening night party – and today it’s been confirmed that they’ll be joined on the day by Nekrogoblikon, The Crawling, Raised By Owls and Bournemouth’s Metal 2 The Masses winner Anakim.

Tickets for Bloodstock 2020 are on sale now, while the festival has once again teamed up with Big Green Coach to get people to the festival site. Transport will leave from 33 different locations across the country, with further details available through the official website.

And if you’re interested in working at the festival, FESTAFF are beginning their volunteer recruitment programme from February 1.