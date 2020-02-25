Bloodstock adds six more bands to 2020 bill

Bloodstock Open Air has added six more bands to the line-up of the 2020 festival.

Bloodstock will take place at Catton Park, Derbyshire, on August 6-9, with Judas Priest, Behemoth and Devin Townsend previously announced as the main stage headline acts, while artists including Saxon, Orange Goblin, Conjurer, Hatebreed, Bury Tomorrow and Unleash The Archers also set to perform.

They’ll be joined by Italian blackened-death heroes Blasphemer, QOTSA-inspired rockers Liberty Lies, doomsters Black Tongue and underground metalliers Pist who all play the Sophie Lancaster Stage.

Kentucky trad-metallers Savage Master also open the main Ronnie James Dio Stage on Saturday.

Festival organisers have also announced that this year’s charity partner will be mental health charity Mind, who provide advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem, and campaign to improve services and raise awareness.

Michael Lacey, founder of fundraising project Patch Amnesty and regular Bloodstock attendee, will have a stall to raise funds onsite. Patch Amnesty looks to collect patch donations then sell them at festivals and events, with proceeds going to Mind. Lacey has rasied over £5000 since launching Patch Amnesty in 2019.

Says Maria Khosla, Community Fundraising Manager for Mind: “We are grateful to the organisers of Bloodstock Festival and to Michael Lacy from Patch Amnesty for choosing to support Mind at this year’s event. One in four of us will experience a mental health problem every year so their support in raising funds and awareness means we can continue to make sure that no one has to face a mental health problem alone.”

Tickets for Bloodstock 2020 are on sale now, while the festival has once again teamed up with Big Green Coach to get people to the festival site. Transport will leave from 33 different locations across the country, with further details available through the official website.

Bloodstock’s official YouTube channel has also just hit the 100,000 subscribers mark. Check it out for interviews, live footage and more.