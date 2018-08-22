Blood Youth launch video for ferocious new track Starve

Blood Youth have released a video for their ferocious new single Starve.

It’s the UK outfit’s first material since 2017 album Beyond Repair and has been launched to coincide with their appearance at the Reading and Leeds festivals this weekend.

Frontman Kaya Tarsus explains: “Life isn't always a fairy tale and you can end up trapped in a very unhealthy mindset.

“I wrote the lyrics when I was going through a bad time and it felt like I was in a nightmare. It's a very intense and emotional song, so we really wanted all of this to come out in the video.

“We wanted people to feel uncomfortable, almost as if they are watching a horror movie.”

The video for Starve was filmed in their home town of Harrogate with director Adam Webb helming the project.

Tarsus adds: “Adam really understands our mindset and where we were coming from as a band, so we just threw a bunch of ideas at him and he captured everything perfectly. We’re extremely happy with how its all turned out!”

Following their Reading and Leeds appearances, Blood Youth will tour across the UK with Crossfaith in October.

Find details below.

Blood Youth’s live 2018 UK dates with Crossfaith

Oct 13: Bristol Marble Factory

Oct 15: Glasgow Garage

Oct 16: Nottingham Rock City

Oct 17: Manchester Academy 2

Oct 19: London Electric Ballroom