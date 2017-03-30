Blood Youth - Beyond Repair album review

Originally formed from the remains of Climates in 2014, Blood Youth are now powered by guitarist Chris Pritchard alongside drummer Sam Hallett, and frontman Kaya Tarsus, and their debut full-length proves a cathartic mix of aggressive and accessible melodic hardcore. Making Waves is a bitter, disillusioned track that moves easily between vocal fury and polished melodies, and a good indication of the overall spirit of this album. That said, both Making Waves and Return To Stay do drag on a little. The regular injection of clean singing is emotionally effective but never quite as engaging as the angrier moments on the album. That is, until Savanna kicks in with its great riffs, grooves, and a seriously sticky chorus. This is a glorious example of Blood Youth really perfecting their formula. I Remember holds its own, too, with strained cries and varied guitarwork. Meanwhile, Pulling Teeth and final track Man Made Disaster abandon all clean vocals for a passionate closer. On the whole, there is good diversity in Beyond Repair’s songwriting and tracks do grow more memorable over time, albeit without becoming an entirely essential listening experience.