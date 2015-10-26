Blitz Kids release farewell video

Blitz Kids have released the 30-minute farewell video screened at their last-ever gig this month.

The English band called time on their career with two final shows in Manchester and London. The video, shown before the London show, features clips captured throughout the life of the band.

Announcing their split, the band said: “It’s been a tremendous ride and we want to celebrate it with you all, old fans and new. Come grab a beer and shed a tear. We are the good youth. Never die.”

Blitz Kids released two albums – 2011’s Vagrants & Vagabonds and 2014’s The Good Youth.