Blitz Kids go back on the road

English alt-rockers Blitz Kids have announced they’ll support Taking Back Sunday on their upcoming UK tour.
The band released their second album The Good Youth in January via Red Bull Records – the follow-up to 2011’s Vagrants & Vagabonds – and have just wrapped up a 10-date UK tour.
And frontman Joe James says following their live commitments they’ll take a few months off before starting work on a new album.
He tells Mentioned Reviews: “We’re itching to get writing again. We’ve been writing somewhat on the road but it’s hard to get into the right headspace when life is so chaotic. We’re looking forward to getting back to our little hometown and getting our heads down for a few months.”
Marmozets will join them on the seven-date jaunt, which kicks off on December 7 in Portsmouth.
Tour dates
Dec 07: Portsmouth Pyramids
Dec 08: Bristol Academy
Dec 09: London Roundhouse
Dec 11: Birmingham Institute
Dec 12: Manchester Ritz
Dec 13: Glasgow ABC
Dec 14: Oxford Academy