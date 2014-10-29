Blitz Kids go back on the road

English alt-rockers Blitz Kids have announced they’ll support Taking Back Sunday on their upcoming UK tour.

The band released their second album The Good Youth in January via Red Bull Records – the follow-up to 2011’s Vagrants & Vagabonds – and have just wrapped up a 10-date UK tour.

And frontman Joe James says following their live commitments they’ll take a few months off before starting work on a new album.

He tells Mentioned Reviews: “We’re itching to get writing again. We’ve been writing somewhat on the road but it’s hard to get into the right headspace when life is so chaotic. We’re looking forward to getting back to our little hometown and getting our heads down for a few months.”

Marmozets will join them on the seven-date jaunt, which kicks off on December 7 in Portsmouth.

Dec 07: Portsmouth Pyramids

Dec 08: Bristol Academy

Dec 09: London Roundhouse

Dec 11: Birmingham Institute

Dec 12: Manchester Ritz

Dec 13: Glasgow ABC

Dec 14: Oxford Academy