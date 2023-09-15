"It’s a John Hughes coming of age film with dick jokes": watch the trailer for Blink-182 guitarist Tom DeLonge's UFO-themed movie Monsters Of California

The official trailer for Blink-182 man Tom DeLonge's UFO-themed film Monsters Of California, and in keeping with the guitarist's life-long obsession, it features the declaration: 'the world will learn UFOs are real'.



The synopsis for the film is as follows: 'After discovering research left behind by a missing government agent, Dallas Edwards and his misfit high school friends embark on a righteous and dangerous adventure to uncover a paranormal conspiracy in Southern California that brings them face-to-face with some of the government's most guarded mysteries.'

DeLonge previously described the movie to NME as “a John Hughes coming of age film with dick jokes.”



In a statement about the film given to Collider in May, DeLonge expanded on this, saying, “Anyone who knows me, or follows me on social media, knows I’m no stranger to the paranormal, which is why directing Monsters of California was a no-brainer. The film takes my fascination with the unexplained, combines it with the skate culture I grew up a part of, and tosses in my ridiculous sense of humor that millions got to witness during my Blink-182 days.



“In recent years, I’ve had the good fortune of helping the Government remember how much they care about UFOs through the work we do at To The Stars, and it’s that experience which helped inspire this movie. I can’t wait for audiences to see the fucked up fun adventure these kids go on.”

The film is expected to hit cinemas on December 5.

In musical news, Blink-182 have begun teasing their new album, their first since DeLonge's return to the band, with a mysterious new website and a poster campaign.



“This is the best album we’ve ever made,” DeLonge posted on Instagram at the startb of the year. “Buckle up. I’m personally tripping and so proud of what we have created TOGETHER. As one unified force of fun, eternal youth, and most of all, close friends.”