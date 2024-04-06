Blink-182 cancel three Mexico shows as bassist Mark Hoppus hit by throat infection and "severe bronchitis"

Blink-182 have cancelled three scheduled shows in Mexico this week as bassist Mark Hoppus battles a throat infection and severe bronchitis.

The pop punk icons had previously cancelled the April 3 show at Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City. And on Friday they cancelled the two remaining dates at the same venue, on April 5 and 6.

In a statement, Hoppus says: "We don’t take cancelling lightly. We know people booked flights, hotels, made plans, got babysitters. We had multiple lengthy discussions all morning within the band, with promoters, managers. We tried moving the date, tried every possible solution, but this is the reality. We appreciate your understanding and support.

"For me and my illness, I have seen a doctor here and talked to my doctor back home. I am on multiple medications and have been in bed the past three days except to go to the show, and yesterday I was hoping it was just allergies.

"Saw docs, was told I had an acute infection in my throat and severe bronchitis. Got on meds immediately with the kind help of the local promoters and have been on treatment."

Fans will be refunded for tickets for the cancelled shows.

The band begin a North American tour in June.

Get the Louder Newsletter The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Información importante sobre los conciertos de hoy y mañana de blink-182 en el Palacio de los Deportes.⚠️ pic.twitter.com/pVyOWAxKGjApril 5, 2024 See more

Blink-182 US and Canada tour 2024

Jun 20: Orlando Amway Center, FL

Jun 21: Miami Kaseya Center, FL

Jun 24: San Antonio Frost Bank Center, TX

Jun 25: Fort Worth Dickies Arena, TX

Jun 27: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Jun 30: San Diego Petco Park, CA

Jul 02: Glendale Desert Diamond Arena, AZ

Jul 03: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Jul 06: Los Angeles SoFi Stadium, CA

Jul 08: Fresno Save Mart Center, CA

Jul 09: San Francisco Chase Center, CA

Jul 11: Salt Lake City Delta Center, UT

Jul 13: Portland Moda Center, OR

Jul 14: Quincy Gorge Amphitheatre, WA

Jul 21: Flushing Citi Field, NY

Jul 23: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Jul 24: Hartford The XFINITY Theatre, CT

Jul 26: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Jul 27: Washington DC Capital One Arena

Jul 29: Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena, SC

Jul 30: Raleigh PNC Arena, NC

Aug 01: Lexington Rupp Arena, KY

Aug 02: Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse, IN

Aug 06: Minneapolis Target Center, MN

Aug 07: Milwaukee Fiserv Forum, WI

Aug 09: Kansas City T-Mobile Center, MO

Aug 10: St. Louis Enterprise Center, MO

Aug 12: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Aug 13: Columbus Schottenstein Center, OH

Aug 15: Toronto Rogers Centre, Canada