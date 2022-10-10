Blink-182 are up to something, as they promise 'Your Future Is Cumming'

Blink-182 are up to something. Exactly what San Diego's pop-punk clown princes are up to is, as yet, not on the public record, but the smart money is on there being an announcement from their camp imminently.

Hope that's cleared everything up for everyone.

The reason we mention this at all is that there is 'stuff' going on in Blink world. Yes indeed. It is our duty to inform you that the band's instagram account has been wiped. But wait, as if that 'news' in itself were not sufficiently thrilling, we can reveal that their website has been overhauled, somewhat, and is now apparently, 'under construction', as the band are, we've been informed, 'hard at work'. And there's more! The band's 'people' appear to have paid for online advertising promoting 182 INDUSTRIES, which, while directing the curious to that 'under construction' website, also states: ‘Your Future Is Cumming… In The Blink Of An Eye.’

The principle matter of intrigue here though is not whether all this 'activity' is being rolled out ahead of a new album announcement, or the imminent reveal of new tour dates or, Lord preserve us, the unveiling of an NFT collection, but rather the simple concern as who exactly is 'the band' in 2022. For this is by no means certain.

The Blink-182 who released 2019's Nine, was comprised of bassist/vocalist/founding member Mark Hoppus, vocalist/guitarist Matt Skiba (also the frontman of Alkaline Trio) and drummer-turned-pop punk mogul Travis Barker.

However, rumours that former guitarist/vocalist Tom DeLonge was set to return to the band began in late July, when the musician updated his Instagram bio, which partly reads: "I make music (@blink182 and @angelsandairwaves)". Furthermore, when fans asked Matt Skiba whether he was still a part of the band, Skiba responded on Instagram by saying, "Your guess is as good as mine. Regardless, I am very proud of and thankful for my time with blink-182. We shall see…”



For his part, Mark Hoppus downplayed talk of a reunion - "there is no news to share," he stated, "There is no announcement" - he added that he is "hopeful for the future", whatever it may hold.

So, yeah, that's where we're at now. But rest assured when we have actual Blink-182 news, we'll fill you in. As you were.