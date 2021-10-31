blanket release cover of In The House, In A Heartbeat from 28 Days Later

UK post-rock quartet blanket have released a surprise video for Halloween; a cover of In The House - In A Heartbeat taken from John Murphy’s iconic score from 28 Days Later which you can watch below.

Megan Burns, manager of blanket and actress who starred as Hannah in the movie, lent her famous red dress for the video to accompany the track. Megan says “When I joined the cast of 28 Days Later I had no idea of how big a cultural impact it would have and what a game-changer it would be to the ‘zombie’ genre. Even now after all these years, (or perhaps especially now with the current situation) people want to talk about the film and that’s incredible. It’s a real honour to be a part of something that so many people love!

"blanket have always been huge fans of cinema, so when we floated the idea of doing a cover for Halloween, Bobby (Pook vocals/guitars) came up with the idea of doing In The House - In A Heartbeat it seemed like a no-brainer and it gave me goosebumps the first time I heard their version. John Murphy created such an iconic piece of music and blanket absolutely nailed it. For the video, I offered the use of my red dress from the film which has been collecting dust in a box in my attic, it seemed fair to let it shine on screen one more time!”

blanket have recently released their second album, Modern Escapism, through Music For Nations Records.

