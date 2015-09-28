Blackberry Smoke Rock And Roll Again

Blackberry Smoke have launched a video for Rock And Roll Again, taken from the band’s fourth album Holding All the Roses, the follow-up to last year’s Leave a Scar, Live: North Carolina.

The clip was shot in Atlanta by fellow resident Video Rahim, who’s also responsible for videos by Mastodon (Asleep In The Deep) and several by Biters (including Restless Hearts and Low Lives In Hi Definition from the band’s recent debut album Electric Blood). Two versions of the video were made, including a censored version for SFW viewing.

Biters frontman Tuk Smith makes a cameo performance in the video, alongside fellow local musicians from Gunpowder Gray, Vito Romeo and Midnight Larks. Many of the other extras in the clip are fans of Blackberry Smoke, who were cast after a Facebook appeal for followers to submit pictures of themselves dressed in 70s clothing.

Blackberry Smoke’s Holding All The Roses was recently nominated as Best Album in this year’s Classic Rock Roll Of Honour awards, and Biters have been nominated as Best New Band. Blackberry Smoke tour the UK in November, while Biters are currently on the road (dates below).

Blackberry Smoke Tour Dates

Nov 03: Birmingham, O2 Academy

Nov 04: Sheffield, O2 Academy

Nov 05: Newcastle, O2 Academy

Nov 06: Manchester, Academy

Nov 08: London, Forum

Biters Tour Dates

Sep 28: Bristol, Thekla

Sep 29: Norwich, Waterfront Studio

Oct 02: Leeds, Key Club

Oct 03: Glasgow, Stereo

Oct 05: Newcastle, Think Tank

Oct 06: London, Borderline

Oct 07: Wolverhampton, Slade Rooms

Oct 08: Manchester, Ruby Lounge

Oct 09: Sheffield, Corporation