Black Veil Brides find their sound

Black Veil Brides frontman Andy Biersack says the band have found their sound on their upcoming fourth album.

He’s told fans to expect a “lot more heavy, traditional rock’n’roll” vibe on the record produced by Bob Rock, due in October.

Biersack tells Rock Sound: “I knew that the guys in my band are very talented musicians, but we’ve never taken the time to sit in a room facing each other, and continuously write for weeks on end.

“Bob would orchestrate us — there was just a small mic in the middle of the room, and If something came up that we liked, we’d try to cut a demo of it just from that. The idea is that if you write all together, you’ll find great material, and know it from the ground up.”

That’s resulted in stronger songwriting, says the frontman, and a return to a feeling they delivered in the past. “We touched on that with the first record, but weren’t as mature songwriters back thenm” he says.

“I don’t think we’ve ever truly executed the sound we’ve wanted to have as a band. If we’d been as good songwriters five years ago, the record we would have made then would have sounded a lot like this new one.”

Biersack adds: “There’s no way this record won’t be fantastic to me. I feel like through doing this – I’ve learned so much about what it is what we do, what we’ve been trying to do for the last half-decade.”

Black Veil Brides tour the UK in October:

Oct 03: Cardiff University Great Hall

Oct 04: London O2 Academy Brixton

Oct 05: Southampton O2 Guildhall

Oct 07: Birmingham Academy

Oct 08: Nottingham Rock City

Oct 09: Norwich UEA

Oct 11: Exeter Great Hall

Oct 12: Manchester O2 Apollo

Oct 13: Newcastle O2 Academy

Oct 17: Leeds O2 Academy