Black Veil Brides announce 2023 UK tour

Black Veil Brides have announced a nine-date UK tour for February 2023.

The shows will kick off in Norwich on Valentine's Day and wrap up in London on February 25.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 28.

Last week the band released their new EP The Mourning on Sumerian Records. A video for the EP's lead single Saviour II was released in September.

The song reaffirms the message of the track Saviour, released in 2011 on the album Set The World On Fire, as a love letter to fans.

Frontman Andy Biersack says: "Black Veil Brides has always been a band deeply interwoven with our fan base and our career has been so heavily predicated on the doors that were opened for us by the passion and dedication that the BVB army has always shown for us.

"In the early days of the band our song Saviour was written as a love letter to them, a chance to say we appreciate you and want to do right by you.



"As the years go by and lives and times change the one thing that has always been a constant is that connection with our audience, and while we are just musicians making records, we always want to do our best to provide entertainment, escapism and inspiration to the people who have given us this platform. This song is a chance to reaffirm that message.”

Black Veil Brides 2023 UK tour

Feb 14: Norwich UEA

Feb 15: Bristol O2 Academy

Feb 16: Birmingham O2 Institute

Feb 18: Nottingham Rock City

Feb 19: Newcastle NX

Feb 20: Glasgow O2 Academy

Feb 22: Manchester Academy

Feb 24: Southampton O2 Guildhall

Feb 25: London Troxy