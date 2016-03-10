Trending

Black Stone Cherry won't play the radio game

  

Drummer John Fred Young says Black Stone Cherry did their own thing on Kentucky sessions

Black Stone Cherry drummer John Fred Young says the band are “not playing the radio game anymore.”

In a behind-the-scenes video from the studio where the band recorded upcoming fifth album Kentucky, Fred says that, for the first time, BSC are not chasing commercial success.

He says: “We didn’t have a producer that was trying to help us formulate a sound for radio or for a specific direction that an A&R guy wanted.

“I don’t know how many singles we’re gonna get, we’re not playing the radio game anymore. Not because we’re ‘bad boys’ or anything like that. I mean if radio wants to play us, God bless them.

“But we just got away from trying to sound how radio bands are supposed to sound.”

Kentucky – the follow-up to 2014’s Magic Mountain – is out on April 1 via Mascot Label Group. BSC have released a stream of The Way Of The Future, as well as a videos for In Our Dreams and The Rambler.

BLACK STONE CHERRY KENTUCKY TRACKLIST

  1. The Way Of The Future
  2. In Our Dreams
  3. Shakin’ My Cage
  4. Soul Machine
  5. Long Ride
  6. War
  7. Hangman
  8. Cheaper To Drink Alone
  9. Rescue Me
  10. Feelin’ Fuzzy
  11. Darkest Secret
  12. Born To Die
  13. The Rambler