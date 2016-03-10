Black Stone Cherry won't play the radio game

Black Stone Cherry drummer John Fred Young says the band are “not playing the radio game anymore.”

In a behind-the-scenes video from the studio where the band recorded upcoming fifth album Kentucky, Fred says that, for the first time, BSC are not chasing commercial success.

He says: “We didn’t have a producer that was trying to help us formulate a sound for radio or for a specific direction that an A&R guy wanted.

“I don’t know how many singles we’re gonna get, we’re not playing the radio game anymore. Not because we’re ‘bad boys’ or anything like that. I mean if radio wants to play us, God bless them.

“But we just got away from trying to sound how radio bands are supposed to sound.”

Kentucky – the follow-up to 2014’s Magic Mountain – is out on April 1 via Mascot Label Group. BSC have released a stream of The Way Of The Future, as well as a videos for In Our Dreams and The Rambler.

BLACK STONE CHERRY KENTUCKY TRACKLIST