Black Stone Cherry stream The Way Of The Future

Black Stone Cherry have made new track The Way Of The Future available to stream and confirmed their fifth album Kentucky is to be released on April 1.

The 13-track follow-up to 2014’s Magic Mountain is named after the band’s home state, and it’ll be launched via their new deal with Mascot Label Group.

Guitarist Ben Wells says: “This album is by far the heaviest, most aggressive album we’ve ever made. We went in focused, but not overly prepared. We wanted to leave room for creativity to grow in the studio and man did it happen.

“Lyrically, we went to places that we think people will relate to, because it’s all stuff that we have lived, or are living. This is the first album we’ve been able to fully self-produce and the result is an album jam-packed with ‘in your face’ riffs, huge drums, and bass that will shake your teeth.”

BSC tour the UK with Shinedown, Halestrom and Highly Suspect starting next month, then they’ll headline the Ramblin’ Man Festival in Kent at the end of July. Kentucky is available to pre-order in physical and digital formats now.

Black Stone Cherry Kentucky tracklist