Black Stone Cherry introduce The Rambler

Black Stone Cherry have released a video for The Rambler. Written with former Shinedown guitarist Jasin Todd, it’s taken from the band’s forthcoming Kentucky album, the follow-up to 2014’s Magic Mountain. The band have also released a behind-the-scenes video explaining the song’s inception and eventual recording.

“There’s just something about that song,” says frontman Chris Robertson. “I remember being in the studio and I was singing it and trying to keep back from crying the whole time, thinking about my grandpa and just being away from my kid and wife and stuff and I got to the last chorus and just had to stop.

“I’ve never had anything like that happen to me before. But it was definitely happening, and it was real. I can’t really describe it, but it got me.“

On Tuesday, the band ejected a fan from their show for shouting a homophobic slur during a performance of the song.

Kentucky is available for pre-order now. The band will return to the UK on July 24 to headline Sunday’s bill at the Ramblin’ Man Fair at Mote Park, Maidstone.