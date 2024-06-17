Black Stone Cherry announce European headline tour

Fresh from a main stage set at this year's Download Festival, Black Stone Cherry have announced a return to European stages. The band have scheduled an 18-date tour for later in the year, kicking off in Berlin on October 29. The trek will arrive in the UK for a show at Cardiff's Utilita Arena on November 17, and wrap up at London's Wembley Arena on November 23.

Support at the mainland European dates will come from Ayron Jones, while Skillet complete the UK lineup.

"Our beloved Cherry Heads in Europe, we have seen your comments and read all of your messages which have kept us feelin' fuzzy since the last time we saw you," say the band. "With that said, it’s been too damn long and we can’t wait to come back for a full headline tour in November joined by our good buddies Ayron Jones and Skillet! We look forward to seeing your faces and hearing your voices!"

Presale tickets for the new shows go on sale today (Tuesday) at 10am local, with the general sale kicking off at the same time tomorrow.

Black Stone Chery are currently on tour in Europe, and return home for a long run of US dates from July to September, including a series of shows with Clutch and Rival Sons on their Two Headed Tour. Full dates below.

Two weeks ago, Black Stone Cherry released a live video for When The Pain Comes, originally a single from last year's Screamin' At The Sky album. The video was filmed on the band's recent US tour with ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Black Stone Cherry: Screamin' At The Sky tour

Jun 18: Nuremberg Hirsch, Germany*

Jun 19: Leipzig Anchor, Germany*

Jun 21: Tyrol Alpen Flair 2024, Italy

Jun 22: Grenchen Summerside 2024, Switzerland

Jun 23: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting 2024, Belgium

Jun 25: Saarbrücken Garage, Germany^

Jun 26: Hanover Capitol, Germany^

Jun 27: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany^

Jun 29: Clisson Hellfest 2024, France

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Jul 26: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ#

Jul 27: Baltimore Rams Head Live!, MD#

Jul 28: Norfolk The NorVa, VA#

Jul 30: Richmond The National, VA#

Jul 31: Huntington The Loud, WV#

Aug 01: Greensboro Hangar 1819, NC#

Aug 03: Birmingham Zydeco, AL#

Aug 04: Jefferson Southport Hall, LA#

Aug 05: Memphis Growlers, TN#

Aug 07: Austin Come and Take It Live, TX#

Aug 08: Waco The Backyard Bar Stage and Grill, TX#

Aug 09: Beaumont The Roxy Event Center and Music Hall, TX#

Aug 10: Oklahoma City Beer City Music Hall, OK#

Aug 12: Colorado Springs Sunshine Studios Live, CO#

Aug 13: Hays Fox Theatre, KS#

Aug 14: Lincoln Bourbon Theatre, NE#

Sep 09: Puyallup Washington State Fair, WA

Sep 14: Bushkill Zakk Wylde Presents: Berzerkus 2024, PA

Sep 26: Grand Rapids GLC Live at 20 Monroe, MI∞

Sep 27: Louisville Louder Than Life 2024, KY

Sep 28: Green Bay EPIC Event Center, WI∞

Sep 29: Maplewood Myth Live, MN∞

Oct 01: West Des Moines Val Air Ballroom, IA∞

Oct 02: Kansas City Uptown Theater, MO∞

Oct 04: Houston Bayou Music Center, TX∞

Oct 05: Dallas The Factory In Deep Ellum, TX∞

Oct 06: Lubbock Jake's Sports Cafe, TX

Oct 08: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA∞

Oct 09: Tempe Marquee Theatre, AZ∞

Oct 10: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas, NV∞

Oct 12: El Paso RockHouse Bar & Grill, TX

Oct 13: San Antonio The Rock Box, TX

Oct 29: Berlin Huxleys Neue Welt, Germany§

Oct 30: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit, Germany§

Oct 31: Dresden Reithalle Dresden, Germany§

Nov 02: Frankfurt Am Main Batschkapp, Germany§

Nov 03: Esch-sur-alzette Rockha, Luxembourg§

Nov 05: Eindhoven Effenaar, Netherlands§

Nov 06: Paris Olympia, France§

Nov 08: Zurich Komplex, Switzerland§

Nov 09: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland§

Nov 10: Milan Alcatraz, Italy§

Nov 12: München Muffathall, Germany§

Nov 14: Köln Live Music Hall, Germany§

Nov 15: Leuven Het Depot, Belgium§

Nov 17: Cardiff Utilita Arena, UK¶

Nov 18: Birmingham BP Pulse Live, UK¶

Nov 20: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK¶

Nov 22: Manchester AO Arena, UK¶

Nov 23: London OVO Arena Wembley, UK¶

* with Mamnmoth WVH

^ with Kelsy Karter & The Heroines

# with Nonpoint

∞ with Rival Sons and Clutch

§ with Ayron Jones

¶ with Skillet and Ayron Jones

Get tickets.