Clutch and Rival Sons announce Two Headed Beast tour with Fu Manchu and Black Stone Cherry

Clutch and Rival Sons have announced the Two Headed Beast tour, a run of dates that'll take the bands across the US later this year. The trek will kick off on September 5 at the Paramount in Brooklyn, NY, and wrap up at the Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas, NV, on October 10.

Support for the first 14 dates of the tour will come from stoner rock legends Fu Manchu, while the remainder of the dates will see southern rockers Black Stone Cherry open the evening's entertainment.

“We are looking forward to our tour with Rival Sons," says Clutch mainman Neil Fallon. "Throughout the course of our set, Clutch will be performing Blast Tyrant [2004 album]. Both bands have plenty of mutual fans and will garner many more throughout the course of the Two Headed Beast Tour. We hope to see you there!"

“We’ve wanted to put something together with Clutch for a long time!" adds Rival Sons' guitarist Scott Holiday. "They’re one of the acts that we could notice people rep’ing at our shows, so we’ve always thought it could make a really great double bill! Happy to bring the Two Headed Beast to life! The riff will be strong on this tour… as will the good times!"

Tickets go on sale on April 19 at 10am local time from clutchmerch.com and rivalsons.com/tour.

Clutch / Rival Sons: Two Headed Beast tour

Sep 05: Brooklyn Paramount, NY*

Sep 06: Atlantic City Ocean Casino Resort Ovation Hall, NJ*

Sep 07: Washington The Anthem, DC*

Sep 08: Raleigh The Ritz, NC*

Sep 10: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA*

Sep 12: Niagara Falls OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, ON*

Sep 13: New Haven College Street Music Hall, CT*

Sep 15: Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, NH*

Sep 17: Boston Citizens House of Blues, MA*

Sep 19: Cleveland Jacobs Pavilion, OH*

Sep 20: Sterling Heights Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, MI*

Sep 22: Fort Wayne Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, IN*

Sep 24: La Vista The Astro, NE*

Sep 26: Grand Rapids GLC Live at 20 Monroe, MI^

Sep 28: Green Bay EPIC Event Center, WI^

Sep 29: St Paul Myth Live, MN^

Oct 01: Des Moines Val Air Ballroom, IA^

Oct 02: Kansas City Uptown Theater, MO^

Oct 04: Houston Bayou Music Center, TX^

Oct 05: Dallas The Factory in Deep Ellum, TX^

Oct 08: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA^

Oct 09: Tempe The Marquee, AZ^

Oct 10: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV^

* = with Fu Manchu

^ = with Black Stone Cherry

