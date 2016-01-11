Black Stone Cherry set for London charity gig

Black Stone Cherry will perform an intimate UK show in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust this month.

The band perform at London’s Borderline on January 24 – just before they take part in the UK leg of the Carnival Of Madness tour with Shinedown, Halestorm and Highly Suspect.

Tickets for the Borderline show cost £15 and are available via Live Nation and Ticketmaster – both of whom have waived their usual fees to benefit the charity. They go on sale from 9am on January 15.

Frontman Chris Robertson says: “We are thrilled to be starting 2016 with the Carnival Of Madness in the UK, but what’s even cooler is that we’re kicking that tour off with a very special show at The Borderline.

“It’s gonna be so cool to go back to a small place and get low down nasty and sweaty with a room packed full of BSC fans. We are excited to say the show will also benefit the Teenage Cancer Trust charity, which is such an incredible organisation. The UK has given us so much, it’s time we return the favour.”

Jen Walker of the Teenage Cancer Trust adds: “We are hugely excited to be involved with BSC’s gig at the Borderline. Their support will help us to provide the best treatment, care and support for the seven young people who are diagnosed with cancer every day.”

BSC will release their fifth album, Kentucky, on April 1.