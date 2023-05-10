Black Stone Cherry announce new album Screamin' At The Sky

Kentucky quartet Black Stone Cherry have announced that their 8th studio album, Screamin' At The Sky, will be released on September 29. The news is accompanied by a video for the album's second single, Nervous. The first, Out Of Pocket, was released in January.

“Filming the video for Nervous was an amazing experience, like being on a movie set!" say the band. "We spent the day in an old paint factory-turned-production studio that had all of these amazing sets for TV and movies. The actor, Mateo Palmitier, did an amazing job as the lead character and it was such a cool experience seeing all of these visions come to life thanks to our director, Kyle Loftus and his incredible team.

"We love how the video will go between our performance, a great story line, and some killer visuals!”

Screamin' At The Sky was recorded at The Plaza Theater in Glasgow, Kentucky, a venue built in 1934 and famed for its acoustics. The theatre has hosted some of country music's greatest names, including Loretta Lynn, the Carter Family, Flatt and Scruggs, Porter Wagoner and Dolly Parton, and Black Stone Cherry have played the venue a number of times. Last June, they rented the entire venue to record the album.

"Every time we played the Plaza we wondered what it would sound like to record drums there," says frontman Chris Robertson. "We finally decided to put all our eggs in one basket.”

"Every band that puts out a new record will tell you they are excited - as they should be," add the band. "However, we may take the award for being the most excited about releasing a new album into the world! We can guarantee that it’ll move you in one way or another.

"We had a lot to say lyrically, musically, and sonically. We pushed ourselves to create not only something relevant, but also pushing the envelope to bend the trend. We are truly proud of this collection of songs and we hope you’ll celebrate it with us."

Screamin' At The Sky marks the Black Stone Cherry recording debut of former Otis bass player Steve Jewell Jr., who joined the band in 2021. Available on white vinyl, vinyl boxset, CD and digitally, the album is available to pre-order now (opens in new tab).

Black Stone Cherry have a number of US shows lined up over the summer, and head to The UK to headline the Steelhouse Festival in Abertillery, Wales, on July 30. Full dates below.

Black Stone Cherry: Screamin’ At The Sky tracklist

Out Of Pocket

Screamin’ At The Sky

Nervous

When The Pain Comes

Show Me What It Feels Like

R.O.A.R

Smile, World

The Mess You Made

Who Are You Today?

Not Afraid

Here’s To The Hopeless

You Can Have It All

(Image credit: Mascot Label Group)

May 18: Daytona Beach Welcome to Rockville, FL

May 26: Columbus Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival, OH

May 27: Maryville The Shed, TN *

Jun 03: Marietta Adelphia Music Hall, OH

Jun 04: Virginia Beach 17th Street Beach Stage, VA

Jun 10: La Crosse Copeland Park, WI ^

Jun 15: Flint The Machine Shop, MI

Jun 16: Angola The Eclectic Room, IN

Jun 17: Logansport Riverside Park @ 7:00pm, IN

Jun 24: Columbus York Field, GA

Jun 30: Prospect The Big Butler State Fair, PA

Jul 14: Prior Lake Lakefront Music Fest, MN

Jul 30: Abertillery Steelhouse Festival, UK

Aug 12: Dubuque Q Casino, IA #

Aug 18: Imperial Chase County Fair, NE

Sep 01: Pryor Rocklahoma, OK

Sep 02: Ozawkie Abate of Kansas National Labor Day Rally, KS

* w/Ayron Jones

^ w/Theory of a Deadman and Saint Asonia

# w/Halestorm

Tickets are available from the Black Stone Cherry website (opens in new tab).