Black Stone Cherry release anthemic new single Out Of Pocket

Black Stone Cherry have released the explosive and melodic new single Out Of Pocket.

The new track arrives just in time for the Kentucky rocker's trek across the UK alongside The Darkness, kicking off on January 28 at Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena. The co-headliners will then continue on to Liverpool, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds, before finishing up on February 4 for a show at London's Wembley Arena. Performing in support across the run will be Danko Jones.

Out Of Pocket commences with a thundering hard rock groove, before diving into an instantly memorable melody and a huge roof-raising chorus.

Speaking of the new track, frontman Chris Robertson says, "Out of Pocket is a song born out of that exact feeling. The song was what I personally, and I think a lot of us, felt over these very trying last couple of years. Facing your demons, knowing that you have to come out the other side stronger than before."

Back in October, drummer John Fred Young revealed in conversation with Loud TV that the band were in the process of working on the follow-up to 2020's The Human Condition.

"I think there's about eight songs right now that we had done, and we're gonna go back in in December and finish up the rest," he explained. "So [it's] a really, really cool situation.

"We've got our own theatre back in Glasgow, Kentucky, where Ben [Wells, guitar] lives. We do our home shows there; we do it every two years at Christmas. So we recorded the drums in this big, beautiful theatre. And they just sound incredible; even with me playing, they sound incredible. And we're going to my house to do vocals and guitars. So, [it's] really cool, man. I think people will really love the songs and the playing.

Of when the new project is set to arrive, he adds: "But I think probably next year, early next year, we'll have a new record out."

Listen to Out Of Pocket below:

Jan 28: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Jan 29: Liverpool M&S bank Arena

Jan 30: Glasgow OVO Arena

Jan 31: Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Feb 02: Manchester AO Arena

Feb 03: Leeds First Direct Arena

Feb 04: London Wembley OVO Arena